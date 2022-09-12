Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

(VIDEO) - Mass mobilization of our 12 million members all over Nigeria for Peter Obi - NLC Chairman vows
Nigerian Eye  - The Nigeria Labour Congress on Monday vowed to mobilise its members across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria to achieve victory for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in next year’s presidential election.WATCH VIDEO BELOW...NLC ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
NLC President Ayuba Wabba says the Congress and affiliate unions across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria will mobilize their members to support Peter Obi for President.
