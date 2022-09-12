Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fed Govt inaugurates 11-member railway security committee
The Nation  - The Federal Government has inaugurated an 11-member Railway Security Committee. The committee is responsible for providing concrete measures to safeguard passengers and railway infrastructure across the country.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

