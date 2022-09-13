Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov. Ugwuanyi Swears In Barr. Kingsley Awuka As Special Adviser
News photo CKN Nigeria  - It was moment of joy for the people of Ozalla Community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Monday swore in one of their illustrious sons, Barr. Kingsley Paschal Awuka, as his Special Adviser, at the EXCO ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ugwuanyi swears in new special adviser The Guardian:
Ugwuanyi swears in new special adviser
Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in Awuka as Special Adviser Sundiata Post:
Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in Awuka as Special Adviser
Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in Awuka as Special Adviser 247 U Reports:
Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in Awuka as Special Adviser
Ugwuanyi swears in Awuka as Special Adviser News Diary Online:
Ugwuanyi swears in Awuka as Special Adviser
Enugu state governor swears in Awuka as Special Adviser The News Guru:
Enugu state governor swears in Awuka as Special Adviser
Ugwuanyi Swears In New Special Adviser The Street Journal:
Ugwuanyi Swears In New Special Adviser
Gov Ugwuanyi swears in Awuka as Special Adviser Within Nigeria:
Gov Ugwuanyi swears in Awuka as Special Adviser


   More Picks
1 Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa joins Wolves on a free transfer as he returns to the Premier League (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: How housemates nominated, Hermes, Adekunle, Sheggz, Bella others for eviction - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Gunmen kidnap cleric, Chief Justice’s brother in Plateau community - The Nation, 19 hours ago
6 Weeks after acquiring palatial house, Nosa Rex splashes millions on Lexus SUV (Video) - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
7 Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 Alleged Illegal Demolition: FCT Minister, FHA seek dismissal of Kpokpogri's suit - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed while being robbed in Los Angeles Restaurant after his girlfriend posted and deleted their location - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 2023: FRSC bans officers from piloting political convoy - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info