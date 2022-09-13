Post News
News at a Glance
Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed while being robbed in Los Angeles Restaurant after his girlfriend posted and deleted their location
Linda Ikeji Blog
- American rapper, PnB Rock has been shot and killed at the age of 30.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
American rapper PNB Rock shot dead in restaurant
Peoples Gazette:
Robber kills rapper PnB Rock in restaurant after girlfriend shares location on Instagram
Pulse Nigeria:
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in presence of girlfriend in Los Angeles
Nigerian Eye:
Popular American rapper PnB Rock shot dead at L.A. restaurant
News Wire NGR:
THREAD: Philadelphia Rapper, PnB Rock killed after being shot multiple times at L.A. restaurant.
Gist Reel:
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in Los Angeles restaurant after his girlfriend shared their location on Instagram.
Naija Parrot:
American rapper, PnB Rock shot and killed in Los Angeles restaurant after his girlfriend posted their location online
Instablog 9ja:
Rapper PnB Rock sh@t de@d at a Los Angeles restaurant after his girlfriend shared their location on Instagram American rapper, Rakim Allen, better known as PnB Rock, is de@d.
More Picks
1
Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Heritage Bank Appoints George-Taylor Acting Managing Director, Sekibo Retires Nume Ekeghe Heritage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Akinola George-Taylor as its acting Managing Director as Dr. Ifie Sekibo who has ser -
This Day,
19 hours ago
3
Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa joins Wolves on a free transfer as he returns to the Premier League (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy -
Legit,
1 day ago
6
BBNaija: How housemates nominated, Hermes, Adekunle, Sheggz, Bella others for eviction -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
Gunmen kidnap cleric, Chief Justice’s brother in Plateau community -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
8
Weeks after acquiring palatial house, Nosa Rex splashes millions on Lexus SUV (Video) -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
9
Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Alleged Illegal Demolition: FCT Minister, FHA seek dismissal of Kpokpogri's suit -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
