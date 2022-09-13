Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed while being robbed in Los Angeles Restaurant after his girlfriend posted and deleted their location
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - American rapper, PnB Rock has been shot and killed at the age of 30.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

American rapper PNB Rock shot dead in restaurant Daily Trust:
American rapper PNB Rock shot dead in restaurant
Robber kills rapper PnB Rock in restaurant after girlfriend shares location on Instagram Peoples Gazette:
Robber kills rapper PnB Rock in restaurant after girlfriend shares location on Instagram
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in presence of girlfriend in Los Angeles Pulse Nigeria:
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in presence of girlfriend in Los Angeles
Popular American rapper PnB Rock shot dead at L.A. restaurant Nigerian Eye:
Popular American rapper PnB Rock shot dead at L.A. restaurant
THREAD: Philadelphia Rapper, PnB Rock killed after being shot multiple times at L.A. restaurant. News Wire NGR:
THREAD: Philadelphia Rapper, PnB Rock killed after being shot multiple times at L.A. restaurant.
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in Los Angeles restaurant after his girlfriend shared their location on Instagram. Gist Reel:
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in Los Angeles restaurant after his girlfriend shared their location on Instagram.
American rapper, PnB Rock shot and killed in Los Angeles restaurant after his girlfriend posted their location online Naija Parrot:
American rapper, PnB Rock shot and killed in Los Angeles restaurant after his girlfriend posted their location online
Rapper PnB Rock sh@t de@d at a Los Angeles restaurant after his girlfriend shared their location on Instagram American rapper, Rakim Allen, better known as PnB Rock, is de@d. Instablog 9ja:
Rapper PnB Rock sh@t de@d at a Los Angeles restaurant after his girlfriend shared their location on Instagram American rapper, Rakim Allen, better known as PnB Rock, is de@d.


   More Picks
1 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Heritage Bank Appoints George-Taylor Acting Managing Director, Sekibo Retires Nume Ekeghe  Heritage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Akinola George-Taylor as its acting Managing Director as Dr. Ifie Sekibo who has ser - This Day, 19 hours ago
3 Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa joins Wolves on a free transfer as he returns to the Premier League (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 1 day ago
6 BBNaija: How housemates nominated, Hermes, Adekunle, Sheggz, Bella others for eviction - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Gunmen kidnap cleric, Chief Justice’s brother in Plateau community - The Nation, 16 hours ago
8 Weeks after acquiring palatial house, Nosa Rex splashes millions on Lexus SUV (Video) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
9 Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Alleged Illegal Demolition: FCT Minister, FHA seek dismissal of Kpokpogri's suit - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info