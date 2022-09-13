Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Vice President, Osinbajo Jets Off To Kenya To Attend Ruto’s Inauguration
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Vice President, Osinbajo Jets Off To Kenya To Attend Ruto’s Inauguration

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTO NEWS: VP Yemi Osinbajo Attends President William Ruto’s Inauguration In Kenya Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: VP Yemi Osinbajo Attends President William Ruto’s Inauguration In Kenya
Osinbajo: Kenya’s Ruto Inauguration, Celebration of African Democracy Deji Elumoye in Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the inauguration of Dr. William Ruto as Kenya’s 5th President as a celebration of This Day:
Osinbajo: Kenya’s Ruto Inauguration, Celebration of African Democracy Deji Elumoye in Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the inauguration of Dr. William Ruto as Kenya’s 5th President as a celebration of
PHOTOS: Osinbajo Attends Ruto’s Inauguration Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is in Kenya to represent Nigeria at the inauguration of William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday. The Punch:
PHOTOS: Osinbajo Attends Ruto’s Inauguration Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is in Kenya to represent Nigeria at the inauguration of William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
Ruto AIT:
Ruto's Inauguration: VP Osinbajo says it's Celebration of Democracy in Kenya
Osinbajo graces William Ruto’s inauguration in Nairobi Peoples Gazette:
Osinbajo graces William Ruto’s inauguration in Nairobi


   More Picks
1 Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed while being robbed in Los Angeles Restaurant after his girlfriend posted and deleted their location - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Burna Boy And Tems Bags Nomination For 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full List] - Kanyi Daily, 11 hours ago
4 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 NFF Elections: Akinwunmi, Dikko, Gusau, Kwande, Emeruwa, 6 others cleared for presidential race - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s cinema records N378m revenue in August - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 “After Christ, the best decision I ever made”: Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo marks 1 month wedding anniversary (photo) - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Passport Issuance Rises By 38% In 2021 As Nigerians In Droves Relocate To UK, US, Canada, Others - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Emmys 2022: Full list of winners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info