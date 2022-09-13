Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Emmy wins for 'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung-jae and director Hwang Dong-hyuk
News photo CNN World  - Smash Netflix series "Squid Game" racked up multiple wins at Monday's Emmy Awards, with South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae winning outstanding lead actor in a drama series and director Hwang Dong-hyuk taking the award for top director of the ...

