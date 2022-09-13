Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Passport Issuance Rises By 38% In 2021 As Nigerians In Droves Relocate To UK, US, Canada, Others
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Passport Issuance Rises By 38% In 2021 As Nigerians In Droves Relocate To UK, US, Canada, Others

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Passport issuance rises by 38%, more Nigerians relocate The Punch:
Passport issuance rises by 38%, more Nigerians relocate
Searching for greener pastures: Passport issuance rises by 38% as more Nigerians relocate Legit:
Searching for greener pastures: Passport issuance rises by 38% as more Nigerians relocate
Passport Issuance Hits Over 1m As More Nigerians Relocate Biz Watch Nigeria:
Passport Issuance Hits Over 1m As More Nigerians Relocate
More Nigerians relocate as passport issuance skyrockets Nigerian Eye:
More Nigerians relocate as passport issuance skyrockets
Many Nigerians continue to relocate abroad as issuance of passports rise by 38 percent The Street Journal:
Many Nigerians continue to relocate abroad as issuance of passports rise by 38 percent
Passport issuance rises by 38%, more Nigerians relocate Star News:
Passport issuance rises by 38%, more Nigerians relocate
Passport Issuance Rises By 38%, More Nigerians Relocate Diamond Celebrities:
Passport Issuance Rises By 38%, More Nigerians Relocate
Passport issuance rises by 38%, more Nigerians relocate Affairs TV:
Passport issuance rises by 38%, more Nigerians relocate


   More Picks
1 Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed while being robbed in Los Angeles Restaurant after his girlfriend posted and deleted their location - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Burna Boy And Tems Bags Nomination For 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full List] - Kanyi Daily, 11 hours ago
4 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 NFF Elections: Akinwunmi, Dikko, Gusau, Kwande, Emeruwa, 6 others cleared for presidential race - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s cinema records N378m revenue in August - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 “After Christ, the best decision I ever made”: Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo marks 1 month wedding anniversary (photo) - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Passport Issuance Rises By 38% In 2021 As Nigerians In Droves Relocate To UK, US, Canada, Others - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Emmys 2022: Full list of winners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info