Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“After Christ, the best decision I ever made”: Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo marks 1 month wedding anniversary (photo)
Legit  - Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her hubby have clocked one month in marriage and she took to social media to celebrate while also ignoring naysayers.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Mercy Chinwo Excited As Marriage Clocks One Month Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, on Tuesday, marked the first month of getting married to her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa. The Punch:
PHOTOS: Mercy Chinwo Excited As Marriage Clocks One Month Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, on Tuesday, marked the first month of getting married to her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa.
Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo celebrates as marriage clocks one month Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo expresses joy as she and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, marked the first month of their marriage. Vanguard News:
Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo celebrates as marriage clocks one month Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo expresses joy as she and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, marked the first month of their marriage.
Marriage Is The Best Decision I Ever Made After Christ – Mercy Chinwo Tori News:
Marriage Is The Best Decision I Ever Made After Christ – Mercy Chinwo
Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo addresses ‘haters’ as she marks one month in marriage Ripples Nigeria:
Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo addresses ‘haters’ as she marks one month in marriage
Mercy Chinwo Celebrates Husband On One Month Wedding Anniversary Talk Glitz:
Mercy Chinwo Celebrates Husband On One Month Wedding Anniversary


   More Picks
1 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Heritage Bank Appoints George-Taylor Acting Managing Director, Sekibo Retires Nume Ekeghe  Heritage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Akinola George-Taylor as its acting Managing Director as Dr. Ifie Sekibo who has ser - This Day, 19 hours ago
3 Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa joins Wolves on a free transfer as he returns to the Premier League (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 1 day ago
6 BBNaija: How housemates nominated, Hermes, Adekunle, Sheggz, Bella others for eviction - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Gunmen kidnap cleric, Chief Justice’s brother in Plateau community - The Nation, 16 hours ago
8 Weeks after acquiring palatial house, Nosa Rex splashes millions on Lexus SUV (Video) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
9 Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Alleged Illegal Demolition: FCT Minister, FHA seek dismissal of Kpokpogri's suit - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info