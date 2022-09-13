Post News
News at a Glance
Anthony Joshua ?accepts all terms? to fight Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight title showdown in December
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Anthony Joshua’s management company has confirmed that he has accepted terms to fight Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight title showdown on December 3.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Anthony Joshua accepts deal to fight Tyson Fury on December 3
Naija Loaded:
BREAKING NEWS!! Anthony Joshua Accepts Terms For Tyson Fury Fight
Tori News:
Anthony Joshua Accepts All Terms To Fight Tyson Fury In A World Heavyweight Title Showdown In December
PM News:
Anthony Joshua accepts all terms for "Battle of Britain" with Tyson Fury - P.M. News
Kemi Filani Blog:
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight on December 3 close to confirmation - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa joins Wolves on a free transfer as he returns to the Premier League (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Weeks after acquiring palatial house, Nosa Rex splashes millions on Lexus SUV (Video) -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
4
Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
'There's need for enhanced security', Peter Obi condemn attack on Ifeanyi Ubah -
Legit,
20 hours ago
7
EPL: What Diego Costa said after joining Chelsea’s rival -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
8
2023: INEC Delists 1.126m Voters over Invalid Processes •Says cost of elections is FG’s responsibility •Collection of voters’ cards starts October ending Chuks Okocha in Abuja The Independen -
This Day,
10 hours ago
9
Nigeria modernizing IP law in line with current realities – Malami -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
10
Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
