Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to be flown to London — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday at the end of 24 hours of lying at rest in Edinburgh’s historic cathedral, where her son King Charles and his three siblings held a silent vigil.

   More Picks
1 Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa joins Wolves on a free transfer as he returns to the Premier League (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: How housemates nominated, Hermes, Adekunle, Sheggz, Bella others for eviction - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Gunmen kidnap cleric, Chief Justice’s brother in Plateau community - The Nation, 19 hours ago
6 Weeks after acquiring palatial house, Nosa Rex splashes millions on Lexus SUV (Video) - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
7 Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 Alleged Illegal Demolition: FCT Minister, FHA seek dismissal of Kpokpogri's suit - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed while being robbed in Los Angeles Restaurant after his girlfriend posted and deleted their location - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 2023: FRSC bans officers from piloting political convoy - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
