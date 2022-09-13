Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Arrives Owerri for Project Inauguration President Mohammadu Buhari has arrived Owerri, the Imo State capital, for Tuesday’s inauguration of some “signature projects” executed by Govern
News photo This Day  - Buhari Arrives Owerri for Project Inauguration President Mohammadu Buhari has arrived Owerri, the Imo State capital, for Tuesday’s inauguration of some “signature projects” executed by Govern

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari arrives Owerri for project inauguration Daily Nigerian:
Buhari arrives Owerri for project inauguration
Buhari arrives Owerri for project inauguration News Diary Online:
Buhari arrives Owerri for project inauguration
Buhari Arrives Owerri For Project Inauguration The Street Journal:
Buhari Arrives Owerri For Project Inauguration
Buhari arrives Owerri for project inauguration Sundiata Post:
Buhari arrives Owerri for project inauguration
Buhari arrives Owerri for project inauguration Within Nigeria:
Buhari arrives Owerri for project inauguration


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: How housemates nominated, Hermes, Adekunle, Sheggz, Bella others for eviction - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Gunmen kidnap cleric, Chief Justice’s brother in Plateau community - The Nation, 22 hours ago
5 Fayemi’s election as FORAF President excites Buhari - Daily Post, 1 day ago
6 Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna - The Punch, 1 day ago
7 Nigeria’s cinema records N378m revenue in August - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed while being robbed in Los Angeles Restaurant after his girlfriend posted and deleted their location - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 NFF Elections: Akinwunmi, Dikko, Gusau, Kwande, Emeruwa, 6 others cleared for presidential race - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Emmys 2022: Full list of winners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info