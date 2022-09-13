Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: NLC Endorses Peter Obi For Presidency, Assures Him Of 12 Million Votes
Information Nigeria  - President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has endorsed Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi for the 2023 presidency.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: “Our 12m members will vote for Labour Party” - NLC president, Wabba Legit:
2023: “Our 12m members will vote for Labour Party” - NLC president, Wabba
2023: Our 12m Members Will Vote ForLabour Party – Wabba Leadership:
2023: Our 12m Members Will Vote ForLabour Party – Wabba
NLC boasts of delivering 12 million votes to Labour Party, Peter Obi News Wire NGR:
NLC boasts of delivering 12 million votes to Labour Party, Peter Obi
2023: NLC Endorses Peter Obi, Pledges 12 Million Votes The Will:
2023: NLC Endorses Peter Obi, Pledges 12 Million Votes
2023: We Will Deliver 12 Million Votes For Peter Obi – NLC Naija News:
2023: We Will Deliver 12 Million Votes For Peter Obi – NLC


   More Picks
1 Ifeanyi Ubah confirms death of DSS personnel, police officers and some of his aides in Sunday attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 BBNaija: How housemates nominated, Hermes, Adekunle, Sheggz, Bella others for eviction - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa joins Wolves on a free transfer as he returns to the Premier League (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Gunmen kidnap cleric, Chief Justice’s brother in Plateau community - The Nation, 20 hours ago
7 Fayemi’s election as FORAF President excites Buhari - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Weeks after acquiring palatial house, Nosa Rex splashes millions on Lexus SUV (Video) - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
9 Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed while being robbed in Los Angeles Restaurant after his girlfriend posted and deleted their location - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 NFF Elections: Akinwunmi, Dikko, Gusau, Kwande, Emeruwa, 6 others cleared for presidential race - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info