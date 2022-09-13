Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has disclosed that there are 277 monkeypox cases in the country. While the disease has now spread to 30 states, the report also revealed that six deaths have been recorded so far in six states in the country.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

