Media personality, Zainab Balogun shares testimony after new scan shows an ovarian cyst she discovered earlier in the year, had disappeared days before she was supposed to have surgery to remove an ovary (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Media personality, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, has taken to her Instagram page to share a powerful testimony of how an ovarian cyst miraculously disappeared from her body days before she was su

5 hours ago
