Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ogun: Three killed, houses burnt as Obaship tussle tears Agosasa community
News photo Daily Post  - No fewer than three persons have been reported dead in Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State after violence erupted over who becomes the

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obaship tussle: Three killed, houses burnt in Ogun The Punch:
Obaship tussle: Three killed, houses burnt in Ogun
Channels Television:
Three Killed, Houses Burnt In Ogun Obaship Tussle
Three killed, houses razed in Ogun Oba tussle The Nation:
Three killed, houses razed in Ogun Oba tussle
Ogun: Three Killed, Houses Razed As Obaship Tussle Tears Agosasa Community Tori News:
Ogun: Three Killed, Houses Razed As Obaship Tussle Tears Agosasa Community
Obaship tussle: Three killed, houses burnt in Ogun The Eagle Online:
Obaship tussle: Three killed, houses burnt in Ogun
Three killed, houses burnt over kingship in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Three killed, houses burnt over kingship in Ogun


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria secures $200m funding from U.S. to address climate change - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
7 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner given two-day ultimatum to appear before Lagos Assembly - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
9 NANS demands education minister’s resignation over lingering ASUU strike - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 19 hours ago
10 I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info