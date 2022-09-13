Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ethiopia: Air strike hits Tigray region - hospital official
Africa News  - The strike, which could not be independently verified, comes two days after the Tigray rebels said they were ready to participate in African Union (AU)-brokered peace talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government after a war that has been going on ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ethiopia The Guardian:
Ethiopia's Tigray hit by fresh air strike: rebels, hospital ⬇️
Channels Television:
10 Killed In Air Strikes On Ethiopia’s Tigray – Hospital
10 killed in twin air strikes in Ethiopia Daily Trust:
10 killed in twin air strikes in Ethiopia
10 killed in air strikes on Tigray region - P.M. News PM News:
10 killed in air strikes on Tigray region - P.M. News
Ethiopia The Street Journal:
Ethiopia's Tigray Hit By Fresh Air Strike: Rebels, Hospital


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Troops dislodge bandits' camps in Kaduna, rescue 10 hostages chained and bound with ropes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Nigerian DJ based in the UK reportedly commits suicide moments after dropping off his kids at school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in States - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 PDP chairman, Ayu begins 14-day trip to Europe Wednesday - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Ondo Bans Night Clubbing, Restricts Commercial Motorbike Operations Over Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing - The Cable, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info