Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system
Daily Nigerian  - President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commended the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for diligently working towards achieving financial system stability in Nigeria. Mr Buhari gave the commendation in his address at the 15th Annual Banking and Finance ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Buhari commends CBN, for financial system stability News Diary Online:
Buhari commends CBN, for financial system stability
Buhari commends CBN, for financial system stability Sundiata Post:
Buhari commends CBN, for financial system stability
Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for financial system stability National Accord:
Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for financial system stability
Buhari Lauds CBN’s Effort Towards Financial System Stability The Will:
Buhari Lauds CBN’s Effort Towards Financial System Stability
Buhari commends CBN, for financial system stability News Verge:
Buhari commends CBN, for financial system stability
Buhari Commends CBN, For Financial System Stability The New Diplomat:
Buhari Commends CBN, For Financial System Stability


   More Picks
1 Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed while being robbed in Los Angeles Restaurant after his girlfriend posted and deleted their location - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Burna Boy And Tems Bags Nomination For 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full List] - Kanyi Daily, 11 hours ago
4 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 NFF Elections: Akinwunmi, Dikko, Gusau, Kwande, Emeruwa, 6 others cleared for presidential race - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s cinema records N378m revenue in August - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 “After Christ, the best decision I ever made”: Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo marks 1 month wedding anniversary (photo) - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Passport Issuance Rises By 38% In 2021 As Nigerians In Droves Relocate To UK, US, Canada, Others - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Emmys 2022: Full list of winners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info