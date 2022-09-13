Post News
News at a Glance
"Because I no get Grammy?" – Timaya tackles Burna Boy over a bottle of drink worth over a million naira (video)
Yaba Left Online
- Popular singers, Burna Boy and Timaya, recently had a light-hearted banter over a bottle of drink reportedly worth over a million naira.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
"Because I never collect Grammy:" Timaya jokes as he drags drinks with Burna Boy
The Nation:
Timaya, Burna Boy tango over expensive drink
Correct NG:
Because I no get Grammy? – Timaya tackles Burna Boy for ‘refusing’ to give him drink (Video)
Mp3 Bullet:
Timaya tackles Burna Boy for refusing to give him an expensive drink
Naija on Point:
Because I no get Grammy? – Timaya tackles Burna Boy for ‘refusing’ to give him drink (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“Because I no get Grammy?” – Timaya tackles Burna Boy over a bottle of drink worth over a million naira (video)
Edujandon:
“Na Because I Never Collect Grammy”- Timaya Says As He Drag Expensive Drink With Burna Boy (Video)
More Picks
1
We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
4
Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 -
Pulse Nigeria,
17 hours ago
5
PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
7
Nigeria secures $200m funding from U.S. to address climate change -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
8
Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
PDP chairman, Ayu begins 14-day trip to Europe Wednesday -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
10
Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner given two-day ultimatum to appear before Lagos Assembly -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
