Manchester City footballer Benjamin found not guilty of one count of rape
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of one count of rape.


On Tuesday, September 13, Mendy, 28, was cleared of the rape of a 19-year-old

1 hour ago
