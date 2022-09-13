Manchester City footballer Benjamin found not guilty of one count of rape



Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of one count of rape.





On Tuesday, September 13, Mendy, 28, was cleared of the rape of a 19-year-old Linda Ikeji Blog - ​​​​Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of one count of rape.On Tuesday, September 13, Mendy, 28, was cleared of the rape of a 19-year-old



News Credibility Score: 99%