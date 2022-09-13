Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SSS reveals items recovered from Tukur Mamu, accuses him of financing local, international terrorist organisations
Daily Nigerian  - The State Security Service, SSS, has alleged that its preliminary investigation established the offences of logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism against Tukur Mamu. The SSS, in an affidavit in support of its ex-parte motion marked: ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

