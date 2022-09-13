Troops dislodge bandits' camps in Kaduna, rescue 10 hostages chained and bound with ropes Linda Ikeji Blog - Troops of the Nigerian Army have dislodged bandits' camps and rescued 10 hostages who were found chained during clearance operations conducted in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State. The State Commissioner of Internal Security and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%