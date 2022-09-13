Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa fever cases ― NCDC
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa fever cases ― NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that three states of Ondo, Edo and Bauchi recorded 70 per cent of all 909 confirmed cases and 170 deaths ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa Fever cases, says NCDC The Guardian:
Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa Fever cases, says NCDC
Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa fever cases, says NCDC The Punch:
Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa fever cases, says NCDC
NCDC: 18 in 100 infected may die of Lassa fever The Nation:
NCDC: 18 in 100 infected may die of Lassa fever
Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded highest Lassa fever cases: NCDC Peoples Gazette:
Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded highest Lassa fever cases: NCDC
Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa Fever cases, says NCDC Friday Posts:
Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa Fever cases, says NCDC
Ondo, Edo, Bauchi Recorded 70% Lassa Fever Cases, Says NCDC The Street Journal:
Ondo, Edo, Bauchi Recorded 70% Lassa Fever Cases, Says NCDC


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria secures $200m funding from U.S. to address climate change - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
7 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner given two-day ultimatum to appear before Lagos Assembly - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
9 NANS demands education minister’s resignation over lingering ASUU strike - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 19 hours ago
10 I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info