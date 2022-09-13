Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa fever cases ― NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that three states of Ondo, Edo and Bauchi recorded 70 per cent of all 909 confirmed cases and 170 deaths



