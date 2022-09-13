Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku
News photo Vanguard News  - The PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday said he was marvelled by the level of mobilisation of party members in Lagos State ahead

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP will form next government in Lagos come 2023 ― Atiku Nigerian Tribune:
PDP will form next government in Lagos come 2023 ― Atiku
I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku Premium Times:
I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku
I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku News Diary Online:
I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku
2023 elections: PDP will win Lagos, says Atiku Daily Nigerian:
2023 elections: PDP will win Lagos, says Atiku
I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku Prompt News:
I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku
I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku — NEWSVERGE
I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku Within Nigeria:
I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria secures $200m funding from U.S. to address climate change - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
7 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner given two-day ultimatum to appear before Lagos Assembly - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
9 NANS demands education minister’s resignation over lingering ASUU strike - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 19 hours ago
10 I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info