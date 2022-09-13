Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Most Nigerian graduates are not properly trained that’s why there’s insecurity – Orji Uzor Kalu
Correct NG  - Nigerian senator, Orji Uzor Kalu has urged citizens not to blame the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the National Assembly for the country’s high rate of unemployment.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Don Vanguard News:
Don't Blame Buhari, NASS for high unemployment rate - Kalu
Don’t Blame Buhari Gov The Trent:
Don’t Blame Buhari Gov't For High Unemployment Rate - Uzor Kalu
Most Nigerian graduates are not properly trained that’s why there’s insecurity – Orji Uzor Kalu Naija on Point:
Most Nigerian graduates are not properly trained that’s why there’s insecurity – Orji Uzor Kalu
Orji Uzor Kalu: Blame Lecturers Not Buhari Or National Assembly For Nigeria’s High Unemployment Rate Global Upfront:
Orji Uzor Kalu: Blame Lecturers Not Buhari Or National Assembly For Nigeria’s High Unemployment Rate


   More Picks
1 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s cinema records N378m revenue in August - The Punch, 14 hours ago
4 “After Christ, the best decision I ever made”: Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo marks 1 month wedding anniversary (photo) - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 2023: Vote For Competence Not Religion, Gumi Tells Nigerians - Leadership, 17 hours ago
6 Passport Issuance Rises By 38% In 2021 As Nigerians In Droves Relocate To UK, US, Canada, Others - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Emmys 2022: Full list of winners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Media personality, Zainab Balogun shares testimony after new scan shows an ovarian cyst she discovered earlier in the year, had disappeared days before she was supposed to have surgery to remove an ovary (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Police foil kidnap attempt in Edo, arrest four suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info