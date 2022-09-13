Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FBI busts two Nigerians over $6.2m wire fraud after targeting $25m
Daily Post  - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged two Nigerians for $6.2million wire fraud after attempts to scam Americans of $25.2million.

17 hours ago
