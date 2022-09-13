Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aregbesola orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC personnel
Vanguard News  - Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has ordered the conduct of promotion examinations for deserving personnel of Immigration, Fire, NSCDC and Correctional Service to states, instead of only in Abuja.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aregbesola Orders Promotion Exams For Paramilitary Leadership:
Aregbesola Orders Promotion Exams For Paramilitary
NSCDC, Immigration, others The Punch:
NSCDC, Immigration, others' officers to write promotion exam
Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in states Daily Nigerian:
Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in states
Minister orders decentralisation of exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others The Eagle Online:
Minister orders decentralisation of exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others
FG orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC personnel Within Nigeria:
FG orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC personnel


   More Picks
1 “After Christ, the best decision I ever made”: Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo marks 1 month wedding anniversary (photo) - Legit, 1 day ago
2 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
3 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 NANS demands education minister’s resignation over lingering ASUU strike - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona – Preview And Predictions - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s cinema records N378m revenue in August - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
9 Students ‘ll continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike – NANS - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
10 Manchester City footballer Benjamin found not guilty of one count of rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info