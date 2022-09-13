Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My Administration Has Done Extremely Well – Buhari Declares In Owerri
Information Nigeria  - President Muhammadu Buhari has has stated that although his administration has done “extremely well,” no one has given him praise for his performance. The president further accused Nigeria’s elite of not showing enough concern about the country.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

My Administration Has Done Extremely Well – Buhari Declares In Owerri Naija Loaded:
My Administration Has Done Extremely Well – Buhari Declares In Owerri
My Administration Has Done Extremely Well, Says Buhari Signal:
My Administration Has Done Extremely Well, Says Buhari
My Government Has Done Extremely Well Since 2015 –Buhari Inside Business Nigeria:
My Government Has Done Extremely Well Since 2015 –Buhari
My Government Has Done Extremely Well But I Don Naija News:
My Government Has Done Extremely Well But I Don't Know Why Those That Should Talk About It Are Not Doing So - Buhari


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria secures $200m funding from U.S. to address climate change - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
7 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner given two-day ultimatum to appear before Lagos Assembly - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
9 NANS demands education minister’s resignation over lingering ASUU strike - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 19 hours ago
10 I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info