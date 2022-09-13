Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court Jails Nigerian Musician, Two Others For Cybercrime
Information Nigeria  - A Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State have found one Onojah Emmanuel Samuel, a Lokoja-born singer, and two other defendants guilty of offenses bordering on cybercrime.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kwara musician, others bag 20 years for cybercrime The Punch:
Kwara musician, others bag 20 years for cybercrime
Ilorin Court Jails Musician, Two Others, 20 Years for Cybercrime Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, has convicted and sentenced a Lokoja-born musician, Onojah Emmanuel Samuel,... EFCC:
Ilorin Court Jails Musician, Two Others, 20 Years for Cybercrime Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, has convicted and sentenced a Lokoja-born musician, Onojah Emmanuel Samuel,...
Ilorin Court jails musician, two others, 20 years for Cybercrime - P.M. News PM News:
Ilorin Court jails musician, two others, 20 years for Cybercrime - P.M. News
Court sentences Kwara musician, others to 20 years over cybercrime Within Nigeria:
Court sentences Kwara musician, others to 20 years over cybercrime
Kwara Musician, Others Bag 20 Years For cybercrime | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kwara Musician, Others Bag 20 Years For cybercrime | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
3 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner given two-day ultimatum to appear before Lagos Assembly - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
6 NANS demands education minister’s resignation over lingering ASUU strike - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 18 hours ago
7 I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
8 Students ‘ll continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike – NANS - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
9 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 Manchester City footballer Benjamin found not guilty of one count of rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info