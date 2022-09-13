Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Students ‘ll continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike – NANS
News photo The Guardian  - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday said its members in the nation’s tertiary institutions would continue to occupy major highways in protest against the ongoing nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU strike: We‘ll continue to occupy highways – NANS Vanguard News:
ASUU strike: We‘ll continue to occupy highways – NANS
ASUU Strike: NANS vows to continue to occupy major highways Prompt News:
ASUU Strike: NANS vows to continue to occupy major highways
ASUU Strike: We‘ll continue to occupy major highways — NANS News Wire NGR:
ASUU Strike: We‘ll continue to occupy major highways — NANS
Students ‘ll continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike- NANS - P.M. News PM News:
Students ‘ll continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike- NANS - P.M. News
Students will continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike — NANS The Eagle Online:
Students will continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike — NANS
Students ‘ll Continue To Occupy Major Highways Over ASUU’s Strike - NANS The Street Journal:
Students ‘ll Continue To Occupy Major Highways Over ASUU’s Strike - NANS
Students ‘ll continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike – NANS National Accord:
Students ‘ll continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike – NANS


   More Picks
1 “After Christ, the best decision I ever made”: Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo marks 1 month wedding anniversary (photo) - Legit, 1 day ago
2 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
3 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 NANS demands education minister’s resignation over lingering ASUU strike - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona – Preview And Predictions - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s cinema records N378m revenue in August - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
9 Students ‘ll continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike – NANS - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
10 Manchester City footballer Benjamin found not guilty of one count of rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info