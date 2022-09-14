Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UCL: I'm happy Lewandowski didn't score - Bayern coach, Nagelsmann speaks on win over Barcelona
News photo Daily Post  - Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann has admitted he is happy former striker, Robert Lewandowski did not score against them on Tuesday night.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UCL: I Complete Sports:
UCL: I'm Delighted Lewandowski Didn't Score Against Bayern Munich -- Nagelsmann
I Am Happy Lewandowski Did Not Score Against Us – Bayern Munich Coach Naija Loaded:
I Am Happy Lewandowski Did Not Score Against Us – Bayern Munich Coach
UCL: I’m Delighted Lewandowski Didn’t Score Against Bayern Munich — Nagelsmann Naija Parrot:
UCL: I’m Delighted Lewandowski Didn’t Score Against Bayern Munich — Nagelsmann
UCL: I’m happy Lewandowski didn’t score – Bayern coach speaks on win over Barcelona Within Nigeria:
UCL: I’m happy Lewandowski didn’t score – Bayern coach speaks on win over Barcelona


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Nigerian DJ based in the UK reportedly commits suicide moments after dropping off his kids at school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Senate begins oil theft probe in Niger Delta - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in States - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
7 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Kwara police nab two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Nigeria to phase out kerosene usage by 2030 ? Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 FG recovers N2.6t revenue from oil companies, $2.6b outstanding – NEITI - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info