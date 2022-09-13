Post News
News at a Glance
Man arrested for stealing aluminum sliding window shields from a mosque in Kano
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano Command, have arrested 22-year-old Zaharadden Mukthar, pictured above, for allegedly vandalizing and stealing aluminum slidi
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
NSCDC arrests man who allegedly burgled Mosque in Kano
Peoples Gazette:
NSCDC arrests man who allegedly burgled Kano mosque
Tori News:
NSCDC Arrests Man For Stealing Aluminum Sliding Window Shields From A Mosque In Kano
National Accord:
NSCDC arrests man who allegedly burgled Mosque in Kano
The Eagle Online:
NSCDC arrests man who allegedly burgled Mosque in Kano
Gist Reel:
22-year-old, Mukthar have been arrested for stealing aluminum sliding windows from a mosque in Kano state
More Picks
1
“After Christ, the best decision I ever made”: Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo marks 1 month wedding anniversary (photo) -
Legit,
1 day ago
2
Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
3
Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
NANS demands education minister’s resignation over lingering ASUU strike -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona – Preview And Predictions -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s cinema records N378m revenue in August -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
9
Students ‘ll continue to occupy major highways over ASUU’s strike – NANS -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
10
Manchester City footballer Benjamin found not guilty of one count of rape -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
