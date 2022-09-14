Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Champions League: It wasn't easy - Lewandowski reacts as Bayern defeat Barcelona 2-0
News photo Daily Post  - Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski, left the Allianz Arena quickly following a 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Lewandowski endured

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

See What Lewandowski Said After Bayern Munich Beat Barcelona 2 – 0 (See What He Said) Naija Loaded:
See What Lewandowski Said After Bayern Munich Beat Barcelona 2 – 0 (See What He Said)
Champions League: It Wasn’t Easy – Lewandowski Reacts As Bayern Defeat Barcelona 2-0 Tori News:
Champions League: It Wasn’t Easy – Lewandowski Reacts As Bayern Defeat Barcelona 2-0
Xavi Hernandez React to Barcelona Defeat Against Bayern Munich Not Just OK:
Xavi Hernandez React to Barcelona Defeat Against Bayern Munich
UCL: Barcelona were not clinical against Bayern, says Xavi - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
UCL: Barcelona were not clinical against Bayern, says Xavi - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Nigerian DJ based in the UK reportedly commits suicide moments after dropping off his kids at school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Senate begins oil theft probe in Niger Delta - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in States - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
7 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Kwara police nab two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Nigeria to phase out kerosene usage by 2030 ? Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 FG recovers N2.6t revenue from oil companies, $2.6b outstanding – NEITI - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info