Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG recovers N2.6t revenue from oil companies, $2.6b outstanding – NEITI
News photo The Eagle Online  - The agency said that a total of $2.6 billion remained outstanding in the hands of companies as at March 2022.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI Vanguard News:
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI The Guardian:
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI National Accord:
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI - P.M. News PM News:
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI - P.M. News
Nigerian govt recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil company – NEITI Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian govt recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil company – NEITI
FG Recovered N2.6trn Revenue From Oil Coys – NEITI The Street Journal:
FG Recovered N2.6trn Revenue From Oil Coys – NEITI
NEITI Recovers N2.6 Trillion Revenue From Oil Companies iBrand TV:
NEITI Recovers N2.6 Trillion Revenue From Oil Companies


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
4 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing - The Cable, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria secures $200m funding from U.S. to address climate change - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
8 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 PDP chairman, Ayu begins 14-day trip to Europe Wednesday - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner given two-day ultimatum to appear before Lagos Assembly - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info