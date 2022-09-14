Post News
News at a Glance
FG recovers N2.6t revenue from oil companies, $2.6b outstanding – NEITI
The Eagle Online
- The agency said that a total of $2.6 billion remained outstanding in the hands of companies as at March 2022.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI
The Guardian:
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI
National Accord:
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI
PM News:
FG recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil coys – NEITI - P.M. News
Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian govt recovered N2.6trn revenue from oil company – NEITI
The Street Journal:
FG Recovered N2.6trn Revenue From Oil Coys – NEITI
iBrand TV:
NEITI Recovers N2.6 Trillion Revenue From Oil Companies
