Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Atiku, Wike camp begin legal fireworks on legality of PDP presidential primary
News photo Daily Post  - The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar and the camp of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will today at

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amid Crisis, Atiku, Wike Camp Storm Court Over Legality Of PDP Presidential Primary Independent:
Amid Crisis, Atiku, Wike Camp Storm Court Over Legality Of PDP Presidential Primary
Atiku, Wike camp begin legal fireworks on legality of PDP presidential primary Nigerian Eye:
Atiku, Wike camp begin legal fireworks on legality of PDP presidential primary
Atiku, Wike Camp Begin Legal Fireworks On Legality Of PDP Presidential Primary | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Atiku, Wike Camp Begin Legal Fireworks On Legality Of PDP Presidential Primary | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Atiku, Wike camp begin legal fireworks on legality of PDP presidential primary Within Nigeria:
Atiku, Wike camp begin legal fireworks on legality of PDP presidential primary


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Nigerian DJ based in the UK reportedly commits suicide moments after dropping off his kids at school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Senate begins oil theft probe in Niger Delta - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in States - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 PDP chairman, Ayu begins 14-day trip to Europe Wednesday - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Ondo Bans Night Clubbing, Restricts Commercial Motorbike Operations Over Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing - The Cable, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info