Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video)







The couple and their kids visited a gaming lounge and it was clear they had so much fun from the photos Linda Ikeji Blog - Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita reunited to spend time with their kids.The couple and their kids visited a gaming lounge and it was clear they had so much fun from the photos



News Credibility Score: 99%