Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC pledges to intensify war against oil thieves, arrest three in Rivers
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
NSCDC pledges to intensify war against oil thieves, arrest three in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said that it would continue to prosecute the war against oil theft and economic sabotage.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC Arrests Three Suspected Oil Thieves In Rivers State Channels Television:
NSCDC Arrests Three Suspected Oil Thieves In Rivers State
NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Rivers state Linda Ikeji Blog:
NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Rivers state
NSCDC arrests eight suspects in Lagos, Akwa Ibom The Punch:
NSCDC arrests eight suspects in Lagos, Akwa Ibom
NSCDC Arrests Three Suspected Oil Thieves In Rivers State Igbere TV News:
NSCDC Arrests Three Suspected Oil Thieves In Rivers State
Suspected Oil Thieves Arrested In Rivers State Tori News:
Suspected Oil Thieves Arrested In Rivers State
NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Rivers state Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Rivers state
NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Lagos, Akwa Ibom The Street Journal:
NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Lagos, Akwa Ibom
NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Rivers state Naija Parrot:
NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Rivers state
NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Rivers state Naija Log:
NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Rivers state


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in States - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
6 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
7 Senate begins oil theft probe in Niger Delta - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 PDP chairman, Ayu begins 14-day trip to Europe Wednesday - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing - The Cable, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info