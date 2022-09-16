Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dozens Of Child Deaths Prompt Gambia To Suspend All Paracetamol Syrup Sales
Global Upfront  - WHO says evidence pointed not to paracetamol but to an infectious origin such as polluted water Gambia on Tuesday ordered importers and shops to suspend sales of all brands of paracetamol syrup while the government investigates a suspected link between ...

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

