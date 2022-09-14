Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ifeanyi Ubah: Nigeria lost four brave policemen, we’re monitoring situation – Buhari
Daily Post  - President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “barbaric and condemnable,” the armed shooting in Anambra State of the convoy of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South District. This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, the ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

