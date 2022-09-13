Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Samuel Ortom has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress of keeping an alleged promise of relegating the country in their manifesto to Nigerians. Ortom in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari, APC’ve kept promise of relegating Nigeria - Ortom The Punch:
Buhari, APC’ve kept promise of relegating Nigeria - Ortom
APC Has Kept Its Promise To Take Nigeria From Top To Bottom – Governor Ortom Tori News:
APC Has Kept Its Promise To Take Nigeria From Top To Bottom – Governor Ortom
Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria – Governor Ortom Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria – Governor Ortom
Buhari, APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria – Ortom Within Nigeria:
Buhari, APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria – Ortom
2023: APC Has Taken Nigeria From Top To Bottom – Ortom Naija News:
2023: APC Has Taken Nigeria From Top To Bottom – Ortom


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria secures $200m funding from U.S. to address climate change - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
7 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner given two-day ultimatum to appear before Lagos Assembly - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
9 NANS demands education minister’s resignation over lingering ASUU strike - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 19 hours ago
10 I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info