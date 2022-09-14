Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Heirs Insurance, Life Assurance Commence Bancassurance Partnership With UBA
Leadership  - Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), two leading insurance companies in Nigeria, have commenced a bancassurance partnership with global banking group, the United Bank for Africa (UBA). The partnership will permit the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UBA, Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life Assurance begin Bancassurance The Nation:
UBA, Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life Assurance begin Bancassurance
Heirs Insurance, Life Assurance Commence Bancassurance Partnership with UBA Nume Ekeghe Two of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) have commenced a bancass This Day:
Heirs Insurance, Life Assurance Commence Bancassurance Partnership with UBA Nume Ekeghe Two of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) have commenced a bancass
Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life Assurance Commence Bancassurance Partnership With UBA Independent:
Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life Assurance Commence Bancassurance Partnership With UBA
Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life Assurance In Bancassurance Pact With UBA For Customers Seamless Access To Financial Services Inside Business Nigeria:
Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life Assurance In Bancassurance Pact With UBA For Customers Seamless Access To Financial Services
Skytrend News:
Heirs Insurance, Life Assurance Commence Bancassurance Partnership With UBA


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Nigerian DJ based in the UK reportedly commits suicide moments after dropping off his kids at school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Senate begins oil theft probe in Niger Delta - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 The good, the bad and the ugly: Nigerians have mixed reactions to Wizkid’s new song, Bad To Me - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in States - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Kwara police nab two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Attack On Ifeanyi Ubah Barbaric, Condemnable - Buhari - Leadership, 11 hours ago
10 Nigeria to phase out kerosene usage by 2030 ? Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info