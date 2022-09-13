Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano Senator Kabiru Gaya loses son after wife’s death
Daily Post  - Kano Senator Kabiru Gaya has lost one of his children, Sadiq. The deceased, a legal practitioner, was a staff of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). Sadiq died on Tuesday in Abuja and was buried around 4 pm.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sen Gaya Loses Son Leadership:
Sen Gaya Loses Son
Senator Gaya Loses Son Two Years After Wife Tori News:
Senator Gaya Loses Son Two Years After Wife
Kano: Senator Kabiru Gaya Loses Son After Wife’s Death Naija News:
Kano: Senator Kabiru Gaya Loses Son After Wife’s Death
Kano Senator Kabiru Gaya loses son after wife’s death Within Nigeria:
Kano Senator Kabiru Gaya loses son after wife’s death


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Buhari commends CBN, NDIC, others for stabilising Nigerian financial system - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
4 Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 PDP: Amid calls for resignation, Ayu jets out of Nigeria - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 'He's a potent threat' -- DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing - The Cable, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria secures $200m funding from U.S. to address climate change - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
8 Monkeypox cases in Nigeria hits 277 as the disease spreads to 30 states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 PDP chairman, Ayu begins 14-day trip to Europe Wednesday - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner given two-day ultimatum to appear before Lagos Assembly - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info