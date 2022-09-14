Post News
Kenyan woman stabs friend with broken bottle for allegedly attempting to snatch her man
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 29-year-old woman was on Monday, September, 12, arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts, for allegedly stabbing her friend at a club in Nairobi, Kenya.
In a charge sheet, Sheila
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Woman Stabs Friend With Broken Bottle For Allegedly Attempting To Snatch Her Man (Photo)
Tori News:
Woman Stabs Friend With Broken Bottle For Allegedly Attempting To Snatch Her Man (Photo)
Gist Reel:
29-year-old Kenyan woman, Sheila Achieng, Stabs her friend, Esther Gathoni, with a broken bottle for attempting to snatch her man
Within Nigeria:
Kenyan woman stabs friend for allegedly attempting to snatch her man
More Picks
1
We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Nigerian DJ based in the UK reportedly commits suicide moments after dropping off his kids at school -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Senate begins oil theft probe in Niger Delta -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
The good, the bad and the ugly: Nigerians have mixed reactions to Wizkid’s new song, Bad To Me -
Legit,
8 hours ago
7
Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in States -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
8
Atiku promises to lead Nigerians out of darkness in 2023 -
Pulse Nigeria,
1 day ago
9
Kwara police nab two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Attack On Ifeanyi Ubah Barbaric, Condemnable - Buhari -
Leadership,
9 hours ago
