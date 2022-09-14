Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU strike: What Nigeria must do – Kingsley Moghalu
Daily Post  - A former presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, Kingsley Moghalu, has said that Nigeria needs to invest a lot more in the educational system amid the ongoing academic strike.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU Strike: What Nigeria Must Do – Kingsley Moghalu Tori News:
ASUU Strike: What Nigeria Must Do – Kingsley Moghalu
ASUU strike: What Nigeria must do – Kingsley Moghalu Nigerian Eye:
ASUU strike: What Nigeria must do – Kingsley Moghalu
What Nigeria must do to end ASUU strike – Kingsley Moghalu PUO Reports:
What Nigeria must do to end ASUU strike – Kingsley Moghalu
ASUU Strike: What Nigeria Must Do – Kingsley Moghalu Benco News:
ASUU Strike: What Nigeria Must Do – Kingsley Moghalu
Odogwu Media's Blog:
ASUU strike: What FG must do – Moghalu


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Nigerian DJ based in the UK reportedly commits suicide moments after dropping off his kids at school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Senate begins oil theft probe in Niger Delta - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 The good, the bad and the ugly: Nigerians have mixed reactions to Wizkid’s new song, Bad To Me - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in States - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Kwara police nab two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Attack On Ifeanyi Ubah Barbaric, Condemnable - Buhari - Leadership, 11 hours ago
10 Nigeria to phase out kerosene usage by 2030 ? Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info