Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace
News photo The Punch  - Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the final time as her coffin began its journey to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Parliament to lie in state The Sun:
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Parliament to lie in state
Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Leaves Buckingham Palace Signal:
Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Leaves Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II Lies In State After Solemn Procession [Photos] The New Diplomat:
Queen Elizabeth II Lies In State After Solemn Procession [Photos]
Africa News:
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace


   More Picks
1 We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Nigerian DJ based in the UK reportedly commits suicide moments after dropping off his kids at school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Senate begins oil theft probe in Niger Delta - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 The good, the bad and the ugly: Nigerians have mixed reactions to Wizkid’s new song, Bad To Me - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in States - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Kwara police nab two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Attack On Ifeanyi Ubah Barbaric, Condemnable - Buhari - Leadership, 11 hours ago
10 Nigeria to phase out kerosene usage by 2030 ? Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info