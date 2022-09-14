Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest ex-convict, recover 2 stolen generators
News photo News Diary Online  - By Deborah Akpede The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested an ex-convict, Yekini Opeyemi, 35, with two allegedly stolen 2.8 KVA generators at the Ojota area of the state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

