Lady cries out as she remains single 10 years after cancelling her wedding because she met a richer man
Gist Reel  - A Nigerian lady has advised fellow ladies never to make the same mistake she made ten years ago in her relationship. Sharing her story online, she disclosed how she cancelled her wedding two weeks to the D-Day because she saw a richer man.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

