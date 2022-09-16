Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Mane Needs Time To Adapt To Bayern Munich Style Of Football --Nagelsmann
Complete Sports
- Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has insisted that Sadio Mane needs time to adjust to the team's style of football.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
UCL: Bayern Munich coach makes honest confession about Mane
Naija Loaded:
Mane Needs Time To Adapt At The Club – Bayern Munich Head Coach
Tori News:
UCL: Bayern Munich Coach Makes Honest Confession About Mane
Not Just OK:
Klopp for the First-time Speaks on the Sale of Mane to Bayern Munich
Naija Parrot:
Mane Needs Time To Adapt To Bayern Munich Style Of Football –Nagelsmann
More Picks
1
Widow and her son beg for sympathy as their impounded vehicle is auctioned by Lagos state government (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Boko Haram chief executioner who slaughtered '1000' abducted military men and civilians surrenders to troops in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Queen Elizabeth's demise: Nigerian professor, Uju Anya and Piers Morgan clash on Twitter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
MultiChoice Announces Special World Cup Coverage, Unveils Big Brother Naija+South Africa -
This Day,
14 hours ago
5
Nobody Can Stop Peter Obi’s Rally In Lagos –AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Declares Support For Opposition Candidate Over Planned Rally -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
6
2023 Election: Don’t allow religion to divide us, Sanwo-olu urges Nigerians -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
"I have wrecked household properties different times" Chacha Eke-Faani says she recognises herself in the boy who destroyed his mother's house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Shettima: Nigeria needs Obasanjo’s work ethic, Abacha's ruthlessness, Buhari's commitment -- Tinubu has these qualities (updated) -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
9
Ronaldo scores first goal this season as Man Utd stroll in Europa League -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
10
Ayra Starr Releases "Rush" Her First Single Of The Year -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...