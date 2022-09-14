Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Buhari Will Present N19.76trn 2023 Budget In October“ - Speaker, Gbajabiamila
Legit  - Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said President Muhammadu Buhari will present the proposed N19.76 trillion 2023 budget to the National Assembly in October, 2022.

54 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

