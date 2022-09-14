Post News
News at a Glance
2023: CUPP alleges existence of secret court action seeking to stop use of BVAS
Vanguard News
- THE Coalition of United Political Parties,CUPP, Wednesday,alleged that there was a secret court action to stop the use of Bimoda Voter Accreditation System,BVAS,in the 2023 general elections.
38 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
2023: CUPP Alleges Plot to Stop Use of BVAS, Sack INEC Chair Udora Orizu in Abuja The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday alleged that there were moves to use a secret Court action to stop
AIT:
CUPP alleges plot to stop the use of BVAS in 2023 General Elections
Edujandon:
2023: CUPP Alleges Plot to Stop Use of BVAS, Sack INEC Chair
Nigerian Pilot:
2023: CUPP Raises Alarm Over Secret Court Action To Stop Use Of BVAS
More Picks
1
We are not going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC - Northern CAN Chairmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Nigerian DJ based in the UK reportedly commits suicide moments after dropping off his kids at school -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Buhari and APC have kept promise of relegating Nigeria ' Governor Ortom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Senate begins oil theft probe in Niger Delta -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
The good, the bad and the ugly: Nigerians have mixed reactions to Wizkid’s new song, Bad To Me -
Legit,
10 hours ago
7
Minister orders exams for Immigration, NSCDC, others to hold in States -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
Kwara police nab two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Attack On Ifeanyi Ubah Barbaric, Condemnable - Buhari -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
10
Nigeria to phase out kerosene usage by 2030 ? Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
