Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Real Madrid star, Alaba, donates bio-degradable toilet to Ogun community
News photo News Diary Online  - By Tosin Kolade The Federal Government on Friday commended David Alaba, a renowned Real Madrid footballer, for donating a biodegradable toilet to Ogere Remo community in Ogun State. The Minister of…

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Real Madrid star, Alaba, donates bio-degradable toilet to Ogun community The Guardian:
Real Madrid star, Alaba, donates bio-degradable toilet to Ogun community
FG commissions N13.3 million toilet donated by Real Madrid Peoples Gazette:
FG commissions N13.3 million toilet donated by Real Madrid's David Alaba in Ogun
FG Commissions Biodegradable Toilet Donated by Real Madrid’s David Alaba Information Nigeria:
FG Commissions Biodegradable Toilet Donated by Real Madrid’s David Alaba
Real Madrid Star, Alaba, Donates Bio-Degradable Toilet To Ogun Community The Street Journal:
Real Madrid Star, Alaba, Donates Bio-Degradable Toilet To Ogun Community
Real Madrid star donates bio-degradable toilet to Ogun community The Eagle Online:
Real Madrid star donates bio-degradable toilet to Ogun community
Real Madrid defender, David Alaba donates toilet to Ogun community The News Guru:
Real Madrid defender, David Alaba donates toilet to Ogun community
Real Madrid football star donates biodegradable toilet to Ogun community National Daily:
Real Madrid football star donates biodegradable toilet to Ogun community


   More Picks
1 We will act after studying court judgment nullifying our election - Zamfara PDP - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 "We are no longer together" Solomon Buchi claims he and his fiancée have split after he went viral for saying she's not the most beautiful nor intelligent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 UK Publishes Names Of Deceased Nigerians With Unclaimed Assets, Estates - The Will, 17 hours ago
4 Real Madrid star, Alaba, donates bio-degradable toilet to Ogun community - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
5 King Charles Bars Zimbabwe President From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Cites Human Rights Violations - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Aribo out as Peseiro invites 25 players for Algeria friendly - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 Bereaved mother: How my daughter met killer Chinese lover - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
8 We’ve not sold any property in Lagos in last 2 years – NDLEA — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
9 Senate President condoles with Akeredolu over mother’s death - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Buni reacts as boat mishaps kill many in Yobe - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info